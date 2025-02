Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





LAMARR, JASON NICHOLAS

Age: 34 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13764, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13764, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ARCHULETA, JESSE JEREMY

Age: 52 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court







SINGH, AMRINDER

Age: 37 Address: MANTECA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BROETZMAN, DONALD WILLIAM

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13769, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court