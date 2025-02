Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LELL, AMBERLY WINTER

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CUMMINGS, AUTUM BROOKE

Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-1 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13711, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13711, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ALBERT, CORBY EARL

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #13710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









HUGHES, JUSTYN GENE

Age: 41 Address: MURRAY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13712, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court