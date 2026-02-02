Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


JOHNSON, JENNIFER MARIE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16002, CASH, $1070, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


FEEZOR, MARTA KRISTINE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

