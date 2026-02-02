Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



JOHNSON, JENNIFER MARIE Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16002, CASH, $1070, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





FEEZOR, MARTA KRISTINE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.