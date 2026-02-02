Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 2, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
JOHNSON, JENNIFER MARIE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16002, CASH, $1070, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
FEEZOR, MARTA KRISTINE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace-Verbal-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16001, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.