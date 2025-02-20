Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE

Age: 39 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

