Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2025-02-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-02-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

