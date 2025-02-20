Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2025-02-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 67
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-02-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.