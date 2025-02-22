Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 22, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


SPIKER, LILIENITA ELINA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY

Booking: 2025-02-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court


JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2025-02-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13778, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13777, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

