Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





SPIKER, LILIENITA ELINA

Age: 34 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY Booking: 2025-02-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court







JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-02-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13778, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13777, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: GR Municipal Court

