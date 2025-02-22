Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SPIKER, LILIENITA ELINA
Age: 34
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY
Booking: 2025-02-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13780, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2025-02-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13778, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13777, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.