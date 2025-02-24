Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 24, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


BUCKENDORF, TRENTON LEE

Age: 50

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY

Booking: 2025-02-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13783, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Western Wyoming Claims 8th Straight Plains District Championship, Eyes Three-Peat at Nationals

Western Wyoming Claims 8th Straight Plains District Championship, Eyes Three-Peat at Nationals

Harris and Eddy Shine at 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament

Harris and Eddy Shine at 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament

Green River Places Sixth at 4A State Swim Finals; Gilmore Captures State Title

Green River Places Sixth at 4A State Swim Finals; Gilmore Captures State Title

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 23, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 23, 2025