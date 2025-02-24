Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BUCKENDORF, TRENTON LEE
Age: 50
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY
Booking: 2025-02-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13783, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.