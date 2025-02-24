Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BUCKENDORF, TRENTON LEE

Age: 50 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY Booking: 2025-02-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13783, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

