Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 25, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 29 Address: RIVERTON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.