Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 25, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 29

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

