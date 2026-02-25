Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 25, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LAWSON, AMY JEANINE
Age: 29
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.