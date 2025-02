Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 25th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





PEREZ DIAZ, ADRIAN

Age: 23 Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: ICE





DAMIAN GREGORIO, BYRON

Age: 27 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: ICE





BOSSEI, SILVIO CESAR

Age: 53 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: ICE





VELASQUEZ-ARIANO, EDAR YADERIS

Age: 27 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: ICE





GONZALEZ-JIMENEZ, RIYERVIS JOSE

Age: 21 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: ICE





SULLIVAN, TROY WAYNEE

Age: 40 Address: GREELY, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: SC





ANSON, TYLER JAMES

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Scheduled Released: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MAGOMEDSELIMOV, KHETAG

Age: 32 Address: TUKILA, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-24 Scheduled Released: 2025-02-24 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #13784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read Status: PENDING, Bond: #13784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT