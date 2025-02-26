Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





HILL, RUSSELL DANE

Age: 31 Adress: Riverton, WY Booking Type: P&P Hold Booking Date: 2025-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE









DOUGHTRY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 40 Adress: Rock Springs, WY Booking Type: Pre-Trial Booking Date: 2025-02-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13786, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

