Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HILL, RUSSELL DANE

Age: 31

Adress: Riverton, WY

Booking Type: P&P Hold

Booking Date: 2025-02-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



DOUGHTRY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 40

Adress: Rock Springs, WY

Booking Type: Pre-Trial

Booking Date: 2025-02-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13786, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

