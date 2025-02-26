Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HILL, RUSSELL DANE
Age: 31
Adress: Riverton, WY
Booking Type: P&P Hold
Booking Date: 2025-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
DOUGHTRY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 40
Adress: Rock Springs, WY
Booking Type: Pre-Trial
Booking Date: 2025-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13786, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.