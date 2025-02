Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 47 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13789, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CLAYTOR, BRITTANY ANN

Age: 34 Adress: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BINDER, JAMES GLENN

Age: 43 Adress: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13787, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER







ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN

Age: 37 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER







CHAPMAN, ROBERT GLEN

Age: 34 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER







MALM, KIMBERLY ANN

Age: 38 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WOOLLEY, KASEY

Age: 38 Adress: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13792, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER