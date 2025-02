Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





ADAMS, BOBBY JOE

Age: 53 Advertisement - Story continues below... Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-02-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 30 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court







KING, JAMES TRAVIS

Age: 49 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13797, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROLLINS, CRAIG CALVIN

Age: 42 Adress: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 31 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-276 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13794, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







POWELL, HAALEY ANN

Age: 39 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #13800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT