Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RUBI, CARLOS ALEXANDER

Age: 39 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-01 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:

HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CASSELL, DIANE LAVERNE

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-2 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13715, CASH OR SURETY, $1320, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13715, CASH OR SURETY, $1320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13715, CASH OR SURETY, $1320, Court: RS Municipal Court





GOMEZ CUEVAS, JUAN DAVID

Age: 27 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-01 Arresting Agency: ICE







GOGLIO, ROSELIN

Age: 59 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13714, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court











LUDWIG, TYLON MICHAEL

Age: 45 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-01 Released: 2025-02-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13713, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13713, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT