Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANGELES, EMANUEL

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-02 Released: 2025-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13717, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







PETZOLD, MARK DAVID

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-2 Released: 2025-02-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13719, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court









TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-02 Released: 2025-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13718, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

