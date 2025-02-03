Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANGELES, EMANUEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-02

Released: 2025-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13717, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETZOLD, MARK DAVID

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-2

Released: 2025-02-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13719, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court




TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-02

Released: 2025-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13718, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

