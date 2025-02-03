Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ANGELES, EMANUEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-02
Released: 2025-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13717, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PETZOLD, MARK DAVID
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-2
Released: 2025-02-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13719, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-02
Released: 2025-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13718, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.