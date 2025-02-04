Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOVEA, ALFONSO ELIAZER

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13721, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

