Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


ROMERO STROUD, TAYLOR SHAYELYNN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADAMS, BOBBY JOE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Speed Limits-Posted-6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

