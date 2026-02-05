Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROMERO STROUD, TAYLOR SHAYELYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAMS, BOBBY JOE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Speed Limits-Posted-6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.