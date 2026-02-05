Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ROMERO STROUD, TAYLOR SHAYELYNN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #16013, CASH OR SURETY, $1900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, BOBBY JOE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Speed Limits-Posted-6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #16014, CASH OR SURETY, $925, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.