Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DILLON, STEVEN EUGENE

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-02-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER







LABOMBARD, LOGAN DERRICK

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13724, CASH, $440, Court: RS Municipal Court









OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13723, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









HEWITT, BAILEY PRECIOUS

Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT