Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FORNENGO, TRESA ROCHELLE

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BLOUNT, IAN RUSSELL

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-02-05 Scheduled Release: 2025-02-09 Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court