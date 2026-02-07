Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 7, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 7, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MORALES SUAREZ, GUDY D

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16023, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER


TARAZONA, CHIARA

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER


CASTANEDA, INO

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16024, CASH OR SURETY, $770, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

TORRES, DAVID

Age: 38

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


DORSEY, NICOLE LEE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


DAVIDSON, ASHLEY RICHAU

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Cruelty to Animals (Torture) (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Not Sure How to Talk to Your Kids About Cannabis? We can Help!

Not Sure How to Talk to Your Kids About Cannabis? We can Help!

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 6, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 6, 2026

Farson-Eden Heads Out on Conference Road Trip

Farson-Eden Heads Out on Conference Road Trip

Green River Rolls Past Jackson Hole; Rock Springs Drops Pair at Star Valley

Green River Rolls Past Jackson Hole; Rock Springs Drops Pair at Star Valley