Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 7, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MORALES SUAREZ, GUDY D
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16023, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
TARAZONA, CHIARA
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
CASTANEDA, INO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16024, CASH OR SURETY, $770, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
TORRES, DAVID
Age: 38
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
DORSEY, NICOLE LEE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVIDSON, ASHLEY RICHAU
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals (Torture) (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.