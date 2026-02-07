Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 7, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MORALES SUAREZ, GUDY D Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #16023, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





TARAZONA, CHIARA Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER





CASTANEDA, INO Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16024, CASH OR SURETY, $770, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



TORRES, DAVID

Age: 38 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





DORSEY, NICOLE LEE Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16021, CASH OR SURETY, $4500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DAVIDSON, ASHLEY RICHAU Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Cruelty to Animals (Torture) (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.