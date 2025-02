Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 7th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





RAUEN, ERIC EDWIN

Age: 35 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram - 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13727, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13727, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13727, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LOPEZ, JOHAN

Age: 23 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-06 Arresting Agency: NWS

Note: Steven Obrien requested we republish his charges after they were amended from the original charges made after his arrest.





OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-04 Released: 2025-02-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13723, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13723, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT