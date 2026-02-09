Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LUCERO, GILBERT
Age: 85
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16030, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.