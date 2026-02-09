Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


LUCERO, GILBERT

Age: 85

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16030, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

