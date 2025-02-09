Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
REDFERN, MONICA JO-LYN
Age: 27
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Limitations on Overtaking on the Left
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BINGHAM, AVERY
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13732, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.