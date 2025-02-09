Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


REDFERN, MONICA JO-LYN

Age: 27

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Limitations on Overtaking on the Left
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BINGHAM, AVERY

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13732, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

