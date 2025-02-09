Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





REDFERN, MONICA JO-LYN

Age: 27 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Overtaking on the Left Status: PENDING, Bond: #13731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BINGHAM, AVERY

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13732, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

