Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WRIGHT, JOHN CORTLAND
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-01-09
Scheduled Release: 2026-01-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
TABOR, SCOTT ALAN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-01-09
Scheduled Release: 2026-01-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BARR, KAYLEE LYNN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-01-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
CANEDO LUNA, ANA L
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-01-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.