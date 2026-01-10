Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WRIGHT, JOHN CORTLAND Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2026-01-09 Scheduled Release: 2026-01-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT





TABOR, SCOTT ALAN Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2026-01-09 Scheduled Release: 2026-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2026-01-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





CANEDO LUNA, ANA L Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-01-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: ICE HOLD Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.