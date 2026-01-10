Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WRIGHT, JOHN CORTLAND

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-01-09

Scheduled Release: 2026-01-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT


TABOR, SCOTT ALAN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-01-09

Scheduled Release: 2026-01-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-01-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE


CANEDO LUNA, ANA L

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-01-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Farson-Eden Set to Open Conference Play at Home

Farson-Eden Set to Open Conference Play at Home

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 9, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 9, 2026

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 8, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 8, 2026