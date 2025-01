Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SCHISEL, AMBER ROSE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #13611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #13611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13613, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court





BYBEE, RYAN JAMES

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT