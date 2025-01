Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 11th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HUDSON, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 23 Address: LEBANON, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #13615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MAROFL, RYAN PATRICK

Age:37 Address: PORT ST LUCIE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13616, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JOY, JAMES ROBERT

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROBINSON, KIM MERLIN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court