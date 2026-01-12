Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BARRAGAN, AMI RAE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15894, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15895, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.