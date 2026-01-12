Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BARRAGAN, AMI RAE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15894, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15895, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.