Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BARRAGAN, AMI RAE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15894, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15895, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15892, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

