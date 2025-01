Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RICHARDSON, BROOKE KATHRYN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13621, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13622, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GOETSH, GEORGE FREDRICK

Age:55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #13619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARRISON, AUBREE DAWN

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13620, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13620, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WARE, TRENTON GENE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Terroristic Threats (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT