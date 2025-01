Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LYON, GIDEON EZEKIEL

Age: 21 Address: REDDING, CA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







OLSEN, GAIGE DANIEL

Age:21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ARMIJO, PAITYN ANNALEA

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13625, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court