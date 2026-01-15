Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HOLGATE, KALYN LARELL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-01-14

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15915, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Cold Shooting Costs Wyoming in Loss to San Diego State

Cold Shooting Costs Wyoming in Loss to San Diego State

Tigers Open Conference Play With Home Doubleheaders Against Evanston and Riverton

Tigers Open Conference Play With Home Doubleheaders Against Evanston and Riverton

Pokes in the Playoffs: Allen and Wingard Battled in Wild Card

Pokes in the Playoffs: Allen and Wingard Battled in Wild Card

Thoman Invite Set to Bring Full Weekend of Wrestling Action to Green River

Thoman Invite Set to Bring Full Weekend of Wrestling Action to Green River