Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HOLGATE, KALYN LARELL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-01-14
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15915, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.