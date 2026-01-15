Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HOLGATE, KALYN LARELL Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-01-14 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15915, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.