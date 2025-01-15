Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center







ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE

Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13631, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court


