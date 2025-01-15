Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center




ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13631, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

