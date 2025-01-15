Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13631, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.