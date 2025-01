Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center







AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









DINSMORE, MAGIC STAR MARK

Age: 51 Address: CHALLIS, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13634, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 44 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read Status: PENDING, Bond: #13637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









BELANDER, RACHELL EUGENIA

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13636, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT