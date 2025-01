Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 17th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center







SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR

Age: 44 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









HARMON, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age: 36 Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: NWS







HUDDLESTON, COLTON DANIEL

Age: 36 Address: CENTERTON, AR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: NWS







LEWIS, SHAWN THOMAS

Age: 38 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: NWS







EDWARDS, DEANNA TWANA

Age: 33 Address: SKOKOMISH NATIO, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: NWS









WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT











COX, BRYAN EUGENE

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE