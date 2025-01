Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



JOHNSON, BYRON DESHAWN

Age: 21 Address: WELLINGTON, KY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13652, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13652, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court





RUSCOE, JONATHAN KENDALL

Age: 31 Address: Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13653, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13653, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court





ARCIERI, NICOLET ANN

Age: 43 Address: RIVERDALE, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #13650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FREISINGER, TIFFANY ELAINE

Age: 42 Address: SPRINGFIELD, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT