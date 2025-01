Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 1st and 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HILL, RICHARD ALLEN

Age: 37 Address: EVANS, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LAWLIS, JACOB HOWARD

Age: 27 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-01-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13577, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





BARNA, GINA MARIE

Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #13576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CAMACHO, JAIME GUADALUPE

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13570, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13571, CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court







ENGLAND, JESSICA NICOLE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13574, CASH OR SURETY, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SINDLE, ANTHONY SHANE

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-31 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13564, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court







DORSEY, JAYLYN MELODY

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-12-31 Released: 2024-12-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13563, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court





SMITH, BENJAMIN JOEL

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-12-31 Released: 2024-12-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #13562, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court







MORGHEIM, ASHLEY SUMMER

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-01 Released: 2025-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: ABC BONDING DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13575, CASH OR SURETY, $2170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13575, CASH OR SURETY, $2170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13575, CASH OR SURETY, $2170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RODRIGUEZ AVINA, ISAAC DE JESUS

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-01 Released: 2025-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13573, CASH OR SURETY, $2720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13573, CASH OR SURETY, $2720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13573, CASH OR SURETY, $2720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13573, CASH OR SURETY, $2720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







POTTER, LEANDRA RAE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-01 Released: 2025-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: ABC BONDING DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13572, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court





SATTERFIELD, ADAM WADE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-01 Released: 2025-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13566, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13566, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MORELL, VIGNOY

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-12-31 Released: 2025-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13565, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court