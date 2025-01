Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WINDOM, GREGORY LAMAR

Age: 42 Address: RIVERDALE, GA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CLARK, BENJAMIN JAY

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #13664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MELENDEZ, CESAR ALAN

Age: 22 Address: BROWNSVILLE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FORNENGO, TRESA ROCHELLE

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13656, CASH OR SURETY, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #13656, CASH OR SURETY, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #13656, CASH OR SURETY, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court





SURAT, JONATHAN DAVID

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13655, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13655, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court







POTTER, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13655, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13655, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court