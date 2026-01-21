Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN Age: 55 Address: OGDEN, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.