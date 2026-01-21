Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN
Age: 55
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.