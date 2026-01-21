Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN

Age: 55

Address: OGDEN, UT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #15952, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Wyoming Returns Home to Host Boise State

Wyoming Returns Home to Host Boise State

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 20, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 20, 2026

Adorable Adoptables: Hulk, Eleanor, Rook

Adorable Adoptables: Hulk, Eleanor, Rook

Wyoming Wrestling Upsets No. 10 South Dakota State

Wyoming Wrestling Upsets No. 10 South Dakota State