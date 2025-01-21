Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21st, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


JOHNSON, SYNDEE APRIL

Age: 52

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

