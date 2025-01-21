Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
JOHNSON, SYNDEE APRIL
Age: 52
Address: MANILA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.