Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 22nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Released: 2025-01-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13668, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 39 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13667, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court





CATTANEO, DANTE

Age: 30 Address: SANTA ROSA, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Arresting Agency: NWS



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13669, CASH OR SURETY, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court





MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Scheduled Release: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCOVELL, MATTHEW

Age: 44 Address: TOPEKA, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ADAMS, KYLE MORGAN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13671, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13671, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13671, CASH OR SURETY, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court