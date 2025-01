Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 23rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ARELLANO, JESSIKA ROSE

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-01-22 Scheduled Release: 2025-01-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13673, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13673, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court





REMICK, CORY B

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13672, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13672, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13672, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13672, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #13672, CASH OR SURETY, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT