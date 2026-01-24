Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
KURZENBERGER, ROCKY ALLEN
Age: 62
Address: BOVILL, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-01-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- None Given
COLEMAN, SUSAN CAROLE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.