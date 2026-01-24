Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KURZENBERGER, ROCKY ALLEN Age: 62 Address: BOVILL, ID Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2026-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: None Given

COLEMAN, SUSAN CAROLE Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.