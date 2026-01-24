Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KURZENBERGER, ROCKY ALLEN

Age: 62

Address: BOVILL, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-01-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • None Given

COLEMAN, SUSAN CAROLE

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

