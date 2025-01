Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-23

Released: 2025-01-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Animal License Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13674, CASH OR SURETY, $100, Court: GR Municipal Court





RUIZ CRIBAS, KELVIN JUNIOR

Age: 25 Address: NORTHGLENN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PEREZ, ERICK

Age: 22 Address: ETNA, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-23 Arresting Agency: ICE



BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court





SIMPSON, JUSTIN BRENT

Age: 49 Address: BEDFORD, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO





MACY, CHRIS ROBERT

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-24 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13679, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13679, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT