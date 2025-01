Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 25th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



NUNEZ, LILIA ZARAHY ACOSTA

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-24

Released: 2025-01-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13680, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCHWEITZER, JASON CURTIS

Age: 38 Address: DOUGLAS, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-24 Arresting Agency: NWS



CHANCEY, JONATHAN

Age: 42 Address: GUTHRIE, OK Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-24 Arresting Agency: NWS



TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-24 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







KAUMO, ANTHONY ALBERT

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13682, CASH OR SURETY, $1535, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13682, CASH OR SURETY, $1535, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13682, CASH OR SURETY, $1535, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







IXTA, DANNY

Age: 34 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #13683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT