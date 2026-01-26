Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

YOUNG, JUSTON MICHAEL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUGHES, NATHANIEL SEAN GEOVANNI Age: 21 Address: STAR VALLEY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace-Physical-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



PROSSER, TROY ALDEN Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Position and Method of Turning at Intersections-Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.