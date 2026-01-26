Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
YOUNG, JUSTON MICHAEL
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUGHES, NATHANIEL SEAN GEOVANNI
Age: 21
Address: STAR VALLEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace-Physical-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
PROSSER, TROY ALDEN
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Position and Method of Turning at Intersections-Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
