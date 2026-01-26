Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

YOUNG, JUSTON MICHAEL

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUGHES, NATHANIEL SEAN GEOVANNI

Age: 21

Address: STAR VALLEY, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Riot and Breach of Peace-Physical-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15970, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

PROSSER, TROY ALDEN

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Position and Method of Turning at Intersections-Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15973, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

