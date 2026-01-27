Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.