Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.