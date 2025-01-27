Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-256
Released: 2025-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13687, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
KNIGHT, LEXI DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.