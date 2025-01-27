Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-256

Released: 2025-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13687, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



KNIGHT, LEXI DAWN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

