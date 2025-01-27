Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BENNETT, STEVEN EDWARD

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-256 Released: 2025-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13687, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court







KNIGHT, LEXI DAWN

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

