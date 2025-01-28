Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13693, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
FILLION, RALPH PAUL
Age: 70
Address: LEWISVILLE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-27
Released Date: 2025-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13689, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.