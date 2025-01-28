Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13693, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT







FILLION, RALPH PAUL

Age: 70 Address: LEWISVILLE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-27 Released Date: 2025-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13689, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

