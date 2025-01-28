Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13693, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



FILLION, RALPH PAUL

Age: 70

Address: LEWISVILLE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-27

Released Date: 2025-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13689, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

