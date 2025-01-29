Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 29th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-28

Released: 2025-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #13695, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court


PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-29

Arresting Agency: RSDP

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court



CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

