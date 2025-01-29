Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 29th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-28 Released: 2025-01-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: OR'D, Bond: #13695, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court





PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSDP Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court







CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

