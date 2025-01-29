Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 29th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-28
Released: 2025-01-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #13695, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-29
Arresting Agency: RSDP
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13697, CASH OR SURETY, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13696, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.