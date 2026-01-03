Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TSOSIE, JEREMIAH RAYMOND
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices-Times of Operation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
KUMAR, SATISH
Age: 32
Address: FRESNO, CA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-01-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
