Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TSOSIE, JEREMIAH RAYMOND

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date:  2026-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices-Times of Operation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

KUMAR, SATISH

Age: 32

Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-01-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

