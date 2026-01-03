Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TSOSIE, JEREMIAH RAYMOND Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-01-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices-Times of Operation Status: PENDING, Bond: #15831, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



KUMAR, SATISH Age: 32 Address: FRESNO, CA Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-01-02 Arresting Agency: WHP

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.