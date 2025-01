Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 30th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #13700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SPENCE, ALEXANDER MATTHEW

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Released: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSDP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13699, CASH, $300, Court: OTHER





HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #13701, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13701, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CORONA, CHRISTIAN SCOTT

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13698, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2025-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court