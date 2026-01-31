Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VENTA, GINA MARIA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARRISON, JUSTIN CLARK

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15989, CASH, $900, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Criminal Trespass-Personal Communication-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15990, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

