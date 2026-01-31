Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VENTA, GINA MARIA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARRISON, JUSTIN CLARK
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15991, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15989, CASH, $900, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Criminal Trespass-Personal Communication-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15990, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.