Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 31st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PENA, FRANCISCO

Age: 52 Address: DOWNEY, ID Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-30 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminally Negligent Homicide (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ TEJADA, ELENA DEL CARMEN

Age: 28 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSDP Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







CHAPMAN, ROBERT GLEN

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13702, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court







MARIN VARGAS, ULISES DAVID

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-30 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT